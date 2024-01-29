News & Insights

Superdry mulls cost-saving options with advisers

January 29, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L said on Monday it is working with advisers to explore the feasibility of various cost-saving options, as it grapples with weak demand and a cash crunch.

The statement comes following a Sky News report said the company would explore a radical restructuring that could include substantial numbers of store closures and job cuts.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that the company is working with advisers at PricewaterhouseCoopers on cost-saving measures.

On Friday, Superdry said it does not expect market conditions to improve in the near term after a tough Christmas season, adding that its finance chief Shaun Wills will step down at the end of March.

The London-listed firm, whose shares lost over 73% of their value in 2023, also said on Friday it expects to deliver 40 million pounds ($50.83 million) in savings for this financial year.

