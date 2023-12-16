Superdry (LSE:SDRY) Price Target Increased by 12.91% to 90.98

The average one-year price target for Superdry (LSE:SDRY) has been revised to 90.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.91% from the prior estimate of 80.58 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.63% from the latest reported closing price of 42.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superdry. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRY is 0.00%, a decrease of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 1,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 816K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRY by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 345K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 277K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRY by 34.45% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 257K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

