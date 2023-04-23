Superdry (LSE:SDRY) Price Target Decreased by 37.91% to 151.47

The average one-year price target for Superdry (LSE:SDRY) has been revised to 151.47 / share. This is an decrease of 23.58% from the prior estimate of 198.22 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.86 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.11% from the latest reported closing price of 86.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 679K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRY by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 345K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRY by 0.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 257K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 190K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRY by 19.93% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superdry. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRY is 0.01%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 1,762K shares.

