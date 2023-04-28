News & Insights

Superdry in talks to raise nearly $19 mln in share sale- Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 28, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi and Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry SDRY.L is said to be in advanced talks to raise about 15 million pounds ($18.9 million) by sale of shares, Sky News reported on Friday.

The cash call could be unveiled as soon as next week, the report added.

Superdry declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.

The apparel maker had said in April that it had been considering a potential equity raise of up to 20% backed by founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton.

One investor said the cash call was likely to be worth more than 10 million pounds and possibly closer to 15 million pounds, according to the Sky News report.

($1 = 0.7955 pounds)

