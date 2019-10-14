Superdry Founder becomes Permanent CEO to Lead Turnaround

Superdrystock rises 1% on Monday as the retailer said co-founder Julian Dunkerton will stay on as chief executive until April 2021

Superdry stock rose 1% on Monday after the British retailer said co-founder Julian Dunkerton will stay on as chief executive until April 2021.

Dunkerton, who won a bitter boardroom battle earlier this year to rejoin the company, has attempted to turnaround the struggling retailer.

Shareholders welcomed his extended tenure

The back story. Dunkerton, who co-founded Superdry in 2003, stepped down as chief executive in 2015 to work on product development, and left the business completely three years later.

The retailer rapidly grew into a global brand, opening a number of stores in the U.S. to become a key feature of the U.K. high street.

However, sales and profits have declined in recent years as new ranges failed to inspire and strategy failed to build on the company’s success.

Superdry’s stock has fallen 77% in the past two years. The shares were trading at 436 pence in mid-morning in London.

Dunkerton won a fierce battle to return to the company In April, which led to the resignation of the entire board. He launched a major overhaul of the retailer, refocusing on design and the brand’s identity and scrapping a planned kidswear range and new footwear licensing deal.

The company reported an annual loss of £85.4 million in July and warned the turnaround would take time. However, shareholders threw their support behind Dunkerton to lead the transformation, with 99.97% voting for his reappointment at the company’s AGM in September.

Last week Dunkerton said he had done enough to “save Christmas” at Superdry to take it through the crucial trading period.

What’s new. The board of Superdry unanimously backed Dunkerton’s “clear vision, creativity, ambition and leadership”, which it said was crucial to the company’s turnaround.

Chairman Peter Williams said: “As interim CEO, Julian has already been working closely with the team to execute this plan and while much remains to be done, the necessary foundations are being laid.”

Williams said the company was still searching for Dunkerton’s longer term successor.

Looking ahead. Despite Dunkerton’s return only supposed to be temporary, he will now remain as chief executive for at least another 18 months.

While it makes sense that the man who initiated the turnaround should be around to see it through, Superdry faces a challenging retail environment as shops face competition from online sales and a fall in consumer spending.

Dunkerton may have built the company to its heights but he was also involved at Superdry during part of its decline. The company may need more than a just a figurehead to return it to its former glory.

