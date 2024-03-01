Superdry Extends Deadline For CEO Julian Dunkerton To Make Firm Takeover Offer

(RTTNews) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK), a British clothing company, said on Friday that it has extended its deadline for its Chief Executive Officer, Julian Dunkerton to make a firm cash offer for its share capital to March 29 from March 1, 2024.

In February, Superdry had said it agreed with Julian Dunkerton to make a cash offer for the company and that he was in discussion with potential sponsors.

Superdry said: "Discussions with Julian Dunkerton and potential sponsors regarding a possible offer for the company remain ongoing alongside the company's continued work on its turnaround plan, including its exploration of various material cost saving options, which is expected to be an important element of any such offer."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.