News & Insights

Superdry CEO Dunkerton explores options for embattled retailer

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 02, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3; background in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Superdry's SDRY.L top shareholder and CEO, Julian Dunkerton, is looking at a cash offer for the shares not already owned by him, among other options, for the embattled British fashion retailer.

Shares of the company more than doubled to 43.2 pence on Friday, leading gains across London stocks.

"These discussions are at a preliminary stage and no decisions have been made," Superdry said in a statement.

Dunkerton holds a 26% stake in the company, which is grappling with weak demand and a cash crunch.

Last week, Superdry said it does not expect market conditions to improve in the near term after a tough Christmas season, adding that its finance chief Shaun Wills will step down at the end of March.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.