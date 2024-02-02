Superdry CEO Dunkerton explores options for embattled retailer

Adds details in paragraph 3; background in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Superdry's SDRY.L top shareholder and CEO, Julian Dunkerton, is looking at a cash offer for the shares not already owned by him, among other options, for the embattled British fashion retailer.

Shares of the company more than doubled to 43.2 pence on Friday, leading gains across London stocks.

"These discussions are at a preliminary stage and no decisions have been made," Superdry said in a statement.

Dunkerton holds a 26% stake in the company, which is grappling with weak demand and a cash crunch.

Last week, Superdry said it does not expect market conditions to improve in the near term after a tough Christmas season, adding that its finance chief Shaun Wills will step down at the end of March.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.