Superdry boss not planning to take firm private 'at the moment'

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The founder and chief executive of British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L has no plans to take the group private "at the moment", he said on Thursday following media reports he was considering that move.

Shares in Superdry, which warned on profit last month, have fallen 41% over the last year.

