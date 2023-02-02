Superdry boss has no current plans to take group private

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Julian Dunkerton, the founder and chief executive of British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L, has no current plans to take the group private, the company said on Thursday following media reports he was considering that move.

"While there has been speculation that he is considering taking Superdry private, he said that there were 'no plans to do this at the moment'," Superdry said.

The statement means that under UK takeover rules Dunkerton cannot make a bid for Superdry for six months unless another offer came in for the group or there is an agreement with the board.

He holds 24% of the group's shares, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares in Superdry, which warned on profit last week, have fallen 41% over the last year.

The stock closed Wednesday at 118 pence, valuing the business at 96.4 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

