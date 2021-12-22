SuperDividend U.S. ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 3.00% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,014,411 worth of STWD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:

STWD — last trade: $24.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/20/2021 Jeffrey F. Dimodica President 6,500 $22.86 $148,590 12/20/2021 Barry S. Sternlicht CEO, Chairman of Board 217,500 $22.66 $4,928,550

And Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN), the #12 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,519,573 worth of SUN, which represents approximately 2.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SUN is detailed in the table below:

SUN — last trade: $38.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2021 David K. Skidmore Director 2,500 $38.14 $95,350 12/14/2021 Matthew S. Ramsey Director 2,500 $37.50 $93,750

