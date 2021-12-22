SuperDividend U.S. ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 3.00% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,014,411 worth of STWD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:
STWD — last trade: $24.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/20/2021
|Jeffrey F. Dimodica
|President
|6,500
|$22.86
|$148,590
|12/20/2021
|Barry S. Sternlicht
|CEO, Chairman of Board
|217,500
|$22.66
|$4,928,550
And Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN), the #12 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,519,573 worth of SUN, which represents approximately 2.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SUN is detailed in the table below:
SUN — last trade: $38.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2021
|David K. Skidmore
|Director
|2,500
|$38.14
|$95,350
|12/14/2021
|Matthew S. Ramsey
|Director
|2,500
|$37.50
|$93,750
