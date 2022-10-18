SuperDividend U.S. ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), which makes up 6.88% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,002,552 worth of SEAS, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEAS:

SEAS — last trade: $51.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2022 Timothy Hartnett Director 2,500 $56.17 $140,425 08/30/2022 Michelle F. Adams See Remarks 39,000 $51.03 $1,990,170 09/12/2022 Christopher L. Finazzo Chief Commercial Officer 8,950 $55.99 $501,086

