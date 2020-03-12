SuperCom Offers People Monitoring Tech To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - SuperCom (SPCB) said Thursday that it is offering people tracking technology to aid in fighting the spread of the the coronavirus.

The company is offering a new solution for quarantine and isolation monitoring to assist governments as they strive to contain and limit the reach of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.

SPCB is currently trading at $1.23, up $0.74 or 151.02 percent.

The new solution, PureHealth is a non-intrusive patient friendly system that constantly tracks patient location; within buildings, vehicles and outside, the company said in a statement.

PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. The solution can operate standalone or with additional security and location accessories as needed.

Supercom said it is offering governments around the world an advanced and scalable solution which is ready for immediate deployment. SuperCom's solution includes a waterproof, hyperalergenic Bluetooth ankle bracelet, a smartphone and SAAS software in the cloud. It is fully customizable for various models and allows smartphone-only monitoring as well as more comprehensive monitoring with a Bluetooth-bracelet and other components.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.