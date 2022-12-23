Supercharged Returns: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

During a bear market, the smartest investors are the ones who know when to go on the offense and look for the next multibagger stocks. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why they think Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) could turn a $1,000 investment into $10,000 over the next decade.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Outset Medical

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Outset Medical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Boston Omaha and Outset Medical. Jeff Santoro has positions in Boston Omaha and Outset Medical. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha and Outset Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.