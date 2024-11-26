SuperBuzz Inc. Launches Private Placement to Boost Growth

SuperBuzz Inc (TSE:SPZ) has released an update.

SuperBuzz Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering of Special Warrants, aiming to raise up to $750,000. The proceeds will be used for enhancing marketing, advertising, and sales efforts, as well as for general corporate purposes. The company’s strategic financial move is subject to necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

