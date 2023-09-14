Superblooms or Superbooms: Rarities You Can’t Miss

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Superblooms are extremely rare botanical events. Superbooms are extremely rare financial events. And yet, both of these rarities burst onto the scene this year.

Out in California, a “superbloom” is an extraordinarily dazzling display of wildflowers that occurs only about once a decade.

(Source: Country Living)

They typically emerge after unusually heavy winter rains end a multiyear period of drought. The nourishing rains enable dormant wildflower seeds to germinate, blossom, and blanket the arid hillsides and deserts of Southern California.

Even though superblooms don’t occur all that often, they are well worth the wait.

A similarly rare and precious spectacle may now be unfolding in the stock market.

Some folks call it a superboom; others call it a megatrend. Whatever you call it, the phenomenon features a powerful, long-term bull market.

Like superblooms, financial superbooms also tend to emerge from periods of prolonged drought – also known as bear markets.

But superbooms rarely germinate and sprout without some sort of catalyst raining down on the economy. Often that catalyst takes the form of a transformative new technology.

To illustrate that tendency, let’s take a brief, impressionistic tour of a previous market superboom…

Megatrend in Overdrive

In the early 1980s, personal computers like the Apple II and IBM PC started to attract a cult following among “techies” and a few random businesses. But the PC did not begin gaining widespread adoption until the late 1980s, which is when the massive bull market of 1987-2000 first got underway.

Between 1987 and 2000, the percentage of U.S. households owning a computer soared nearly five-fold from 11% to more than 50%.

Thanks to this computer boom, companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) became household names, folks like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates became celebrities, and the term “tech stock” became synonymous with stock market riches.

Microsoft shares, for example, rocketed more than 20,000% during this bull market – or 22 times more than the S&P 500’s none-too-shabby gain of 842%!

Even many of the “lesser lights” in the technology sector delivered mind-blowing results…

Intel Corp. ( INTC ) gained 10,700%…

gained 10,700%… Oracle Corp. ( ORCL ) soared 34,700%…

soared 34,700%… And Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) skyrocketed 127,000%.

However, the tech stock boom times came to a screeching halt during the ensuing “dot.com bust.” Many tech stocks crumbled 90% or more from their peaks, as the S&P 500 stumbled into a “lost decade” of ZERO gains.

Surprising, but true. Ten years after the dot.com bubble burst in early 2000, the S&P 500 was still in the red, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index was nursing a hefty loss of more than 50%.

The Markets Latest Superboom

Today, we find ourselves on the threshold of another amazing, and somewhat terrify, new technological era: the birth of generative artificial intelligence.

These rigorously “trained” software programs can now wield a human-like superintelligence to accomplish many tasks in seconds that actual human intelligence would require hours… or days… or forever to accomplish.

This breakthrough technology is truly astonishing. Sure, it’s not perfect, nor can it accomplish uniquely human tasks like petting your dog or smelling a rose, but it can do a lot.

AI will create sweeping, even mind-blowing, change. As it does so, it will become a world-altering force of both creation and destruction.

For example, AI will certainly create new generations of millionaires and billionaires, perhaps even the world’s first trillionaire. But it will also cause widespread job losses across the entire socio-economic spectrum… which is why none of us can afford to ignore this new kid in town.

Its wealth-creating (and wealth-destroying) potential almost certainly exceeds whatever we can imagine today.

Our guesses about AI’s future impact, for better or for worse, will almost certainly be way off target. The power of a new technology is famously unpredictable.

Now, if you’re late to the AI party, you very well could miss out on the best investment opportunities out there. The longer you wait, the more popular – and expensive – the most lucrative AI plays will become… and before long, it will be too late.

But the good news is that you can take the critical first steps to give yourself a better chance of being in the former group: By watching my event, The Coming $3 Trillion Panic.

This $3 trillion panic is coming… and it’s coming fast. The next few days could see extreme buying into these AI winners. And you don’t want to be kicking yourself months from now that you didn’t just get started.

That means time is ticking. I know you’re going to make the right decision to move the needle on your financial life. And I’ll be your guide through it.

So, to prepare, make sure you watch my special video presentation, The Coming $3 Trillion AI Panic event.

Regards,

Eric Fry

Editor, Smart Money

P.S. I was the first person to publicly release footage of Elon Musk’s secretive AI project – what he calls “Project Omega.” That was months before the AI boom went exponential. I’ve also given my readers a chance to see gains of 1,000% or more – 41 different times.

Just $10,000 into only one of these recommendations could’ve made you a millionaire. Now I believe the stage is set for AI once again. Only this time, we’re on the verge of seeing an AI panic unlike anything you could ever imagine.

“Project Omega” is entering its final phase, and Eric is warning everyone to prepare. In this video, I share my 1,000% AI blueprint for turning the coming panic into 1,000% profit potential in the days ahead.

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, here.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Superblooms or Superbooms: Rarities You Can’t Miss appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.