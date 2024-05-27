Superannuation HoldCo Becomes Key Credit Corp Stakeholder

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd along with its related bodies corporate has emerged as a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited with a total voting power of 5.19%. The substantial holding was established on May 21, 2024, with Superannuation and Investments HoldCo and associates exerting influence over more than 3.5 million shares. This move signifies a strategic positioning within Credit Corp’s shareholder base and is likely to be of interest to investors monitoring the company’s ownership dynamics.

For further insights into AU:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.