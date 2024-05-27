News & Insights

Superannuation HoldCo Becomes Key Credit Corp Stakeholder

May 27, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd along with its related bodies corporate has emerged as a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited with a total voting power of 5.19%. The substantial holding was established on May 21, 2024, with Superannuation and Investments HoldCo and associates exerting influence over more than 3.5 million shares. This move signifies a strategic positioning within Credit Corp’s shareholder base and is likely to be of interest to investors monitoring the company’s ownership dynamics.

