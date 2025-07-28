Super X AI To Establish Supply Center In Japan

(RTTNews) - Super X AI Technology (SUPX) announced a planned establishment of its first regional supply center in Japan by its subsidiary in Singapore, SuperX Industries. The company has secured a lease for the facility, with operations expected to commence by the end of the second half of 2025. The company said establishing a supply center in Japan is a key step in advancing SuperX's core strategy as a one-stop AI data center solutions provider.

SuperX CTO Kenny Sng stated, "This center will be a hub for our collaboration with the world's leading technology suppliers. Our expertise in integration allows us to architect their top-tier hardware into highly efficient and reliable AI solutions for our customers. We are confident this move will significantly enhance our ability to serve the Japanese market and powerfully support the growth of AI in the region."

