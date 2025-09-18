This Super Stock Is Down 85%, but Should You Buy the Dip? Here's What Wall Street Thinks.

Key Points Bill helps businesses save time and money by streamlining their bookkeeping and accounting processes.

Bill has sacrificed some of its explosive revenue growth to improve its bottom line over the last couple of years, creating a more sustainable business.

Bill stock is trading at an attractive valuation, and Wall Street is bullish on its prospects from here.

10 stocks we like better than Bill Holdings ›

Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) offers an expanding portfolio of software products designed to help small businesses streamline their bookkeeping and accounting processes. The company went public in 2019 at $22 per share, and by mid-2021, it had soared by an eye-popping 1,400% to a peak of $335.

Investors rewarded Bill's stratospheric revenue growth back then, even though the company was losing truckloads of money. But the economic environment shifted in 2022 when the global economy slowed due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates, so Bill decided to build a more sustainable business by sacrificing some of its hypergrowth in favor of improving its bottom line.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Investors weren't so keen on the idea, and Bill stock is now trading 85% below its 2021 record high. However, could the sharp drop be the ultimate long-term buying opportunity? Here's what Wall Street thinks.

Helping small businesses save time and money

Small business owners are time poor because they wear so many hats. They have to be product experts, sales people, marketers, and bookkeepers, among many other roles. Legacy accounts receivable, accounts payable, and budgeting processes that require paper invoices and clunky payment systems are inconvenient, and often result in lost time and money. Bill is solving that problem.

The company developed a cloud-based digital inbox where businesses can receive invoices directly, and also upload paper-based invoices. From there, the platform automatically forwards them to the right person for approval, who can pay them with a single click. Bill also makes the accounts receivable process a breeze by enabling businesses to rapidly generate invoices, send them to customers, and track incoming payments.

Around 493,000 businesses were using Bill's various software solutions at the end of fiscal 2025 (which concluded on June 30). The company acquires customers both directly and also through a network of more than 9,000 accounting firms that recommend its software to their clients. Since Bill's products make the accounting process much easier, it's a win for all parties.

Bill just delivered its first profitable year since going public

Bill generated a record $1.46 billion in total revenue during fiscal 2025, which was a 13% increase from the previous year. That growth rate has trended lower over the last few years, as the company shifts its priority toward improving its bottom line, which involves carefully managing costs.

Spending less aggressively on things like marketing can slow the pace of customer acquisition, and in turn reduce the number of opportunities to capture more revenue.

On that note, Bill increased its operating expenses by just 3% during fiscal 2025, to $1.27 billion. But since the company's increase in revenue outweighed its increase in costs, it managed to deliver a net income of $23.8 million on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. It was Bill's first annual GAAP profit since it went public in 2019.

If Bill starts to deliver consistent annual profits, it will give management the flexibility to redirect more resources back into growth initiatives like marketing and research and development. Therefore, while it's possible the company's revenue growth continues to decelerate for the next year or so, there is definitely potential for a reacceleration in the future.

Wall Street is bullish on Bill stock

The Wall Street Journal tracks 27 analysts who cover Bill stock, and 14 have given it a buy rating. One other analyst is in the overweight (bullish) camp, while the remaining 12 recommend holding. None of the analysts recommend selling.

Their average price target for the stock is $58.39, which implies a relatively modest potential upside of 13% over the next 12 to 18 months. However, the Street-high target of $89 suggests the stock could soar by 72% instead.

Bill stock looks cheap right now, so the Street-high target might be realistic. It's trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 3.7, which is a 52% discount to its three-year average of 7.8 (this excludes data from the exuberant 2021 period):

Bill generates most of its revenue by taking fees when businesses process payments through its platform. The company processed $345 billion in payment volume during fiscal 2025, but that's a drop in the bucket considering a whopping $135 trillion flows between businesses worldwide every year. That means there is still a very long runway for growth, so investors might do well to follow Wall Street's lead and add Bill stock to their portfolio for the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bill Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Bill Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bill Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $647,425!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,071,739!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bill Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.