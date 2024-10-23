Super Retail Group Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed successfully, including the election and re-election of directors and approval of performance rights. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support, which is crucial for the company’s strategic direction and governance. Investors may find this positive news reassuring, indicating stability and continuity in the company’s leadership.

