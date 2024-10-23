News & Insights

Super Retail Group Reports Strong Start to FY25

October 23, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group has reported a promising start to FY25 with a 2% like-for-like sales growth and a 4% increase in total sales over the first 16 weeks. Key drivers include successful brand campaigns and loyalty programs, along with expansion initiatives like new store openings and an enhanced trade website. Despite challenging conditions in New Zealand and rising operational costs, the company remains optimistic about maintaining a strong market position through strategic investments and increased customer engagement.

For further insights into AU:SUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

