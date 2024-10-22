Super Retail Group Director Increases Shareholding

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Colin Storrie acquired 244 fully paid ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, bringing his total holdings to 5,244 shares. This minor increase in shares demonstrates the director’s ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and financial strategy.

