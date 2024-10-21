Super Retail Group Director Increases Shareholding

News & Insights

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Judith Swales, a director at Super Retail Group Limited, has increased her indirect stake in the company by acquiring 494 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing her total to 13,286 shares. The acquisition was made through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, reflecting confidence in the firm’s prospects. This move is likely to capture the attention of investors monitoring director transactions for insights into company performance.

