Super Retail Group Director Buys Shares

Penelope Winn, a director at Super Retail Group Limited, has acquired 11,500 fully paid ordinary shares of the company at $13.07 per share, totaling an investment of $150,305. This transaction, which is an on-market trade, marks a notable change in director’s interest as previously she held no shares. The acquisition, completed on May 27, 2024, demonstrates director confidence in the retail group.

