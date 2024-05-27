News & Insights

Super Retail Group Director Buys Shares

May 27, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Penelope Winn, a director at Super Retail Group Limited, has acquired 11,500 fully paid ordinary shares of the company at $13.07 per share, totaling an investment of $150,305. This transaction, which is an on-market trade, marks a notable change in director’s interest as previously she held no shares. The acquisition, completed on May 27, 2024, demonstrates director confidence in the retail group.

