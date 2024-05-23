News & Insights

Super Retail Group Director Buys Shares

May 23, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has reported a change in Director Sally Pitkin’s holdings, with an on-market acquisition of 4,000 ordinary shares, bringing her direct interest to 24,590 shares. The transaction, valued at $50,641.31, occurred on May 23, 2024, with no changes to her indirect holdings of 47,815 shares.

