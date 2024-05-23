Super Retail Group Director Boosts Stake

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has disclosed that Director Howard Mowlem increased his stake in the company by purchasing 2,000 ordinary shares at $12.66 each, totaling $25,320. The transaction, which occurred on the 23rd of May 2024 as an on-market trade, resulted in Mowlem’s total shareholding rising to 36,286 shares. The change in director’s interest was reported in compliance with ASX listing rules.

