Super Retail Group Director Boosts Stake

May 23, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has disclosed that Director Howard Mowlem increased his stake in the company by purchasing 2,000 ordinary shares at $12.66 each, totaling $25,320. The transaction, which occurred on the 23rd of May 2024 as an on-market trade, resulted in Mowlem’s total shareholding rising to 36,286 shares. The change in director’s interest was reported in compliance with ASX listing rules.

