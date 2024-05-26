Super Retail Group Director Boosts Shareholding

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

In a recent transaction within Super Retail Group Limited, Director Annabelle Chaplain acquired 4,000 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, at a price of $12.62 each, totaling $50,480. Following the purchase, Chaplain’s indirect holding in the company, through a trust, increased to 26,911 shares. This change in director’s interest has been reported in compliance with the ASX listing rules.

