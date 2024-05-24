News & Insights

Super Retail Group Director Acquires Shares

May 24, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has notified the ASX of a change in the interests of Director Mark O’Hare, detailing an acquisition of 11,616 ordinary shares at $12.575 each, for a total consideration of $146,071.20. This purchase, conducted via an on-market trade, raises O’Hare’s indirect holdings to 100,000 shares in the company through the O’Hare Family Superannuation Fund, in addition to his existing indirect interests.

