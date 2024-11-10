News & Insights

Super Retail Group Appoints New Director Kate Burleigh

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has announced the appointment of Kate Burleigh as a new director, effective November 11, 2024. Burleigh currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, highlighting her fresh start in the director role. This announcement is crucial for investors tracking leadership changes and potential impacts on the company’s future strategy.

