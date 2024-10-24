Super Retail Group Announces Director Departure

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited has announced the departure of Director Sally Pitkin, who held significant shares in the company. As of October 24, 2024, Pitkin’s holdings included 24,590 directly held shares and additional shares through various accounts. Investors may want to watch how this change in leadership affects the company’s strategic direction.

