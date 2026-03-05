Super Micro (SMCI) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Super Micro Computer (SMCI). Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Super Micro due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

SMCI Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Super Micro Computer came out with second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.8%. The bottom line increased 16.9% year over year.

Super Micro Computer posted revenues of $12.68 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.42%. The top line jumped 122.8% year over year.

SMCI’s Quarter in Detail

Coming to SMCI’s customer verticals, revenues from OEM Appliance and Large Data Center (approximately 84% of total revenues) were $10.7 billion, up 151% year over year and 210% sequentially, driven by strong hyperscale AI deployments. Revenues from the Enterprise/Channel segment (around 16% of total revenues) totaled $2 billion, reflecting a 42% year-over-year increase and a 29% sequential rise.

By geography, the United States accounted for 86% of total sales, which increased 184% year over year and 496% sequentially, supported by large-scale AI infrastructure rollouts. Asia represented 9% of revenues, up 53% year over year but down 49% sequentially. Europe contributed 3%, down 63% year over year, while the Rest of the World represented 2%, up 77% from the prior-year quarter.

SMCI’s non-GAAP gross margin was 6.4% compared with 11.9% a year ago. The decline was due to an unfavorable customer and product mix, higher freight and expedite costs, and large-scale shipments of new AI platforms. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $241 million, representing 1.9% of revenues, up 6.5% year over year.

Operating expenses remained elevated due to continued investments in next-generation AI systems, Datacenter Building Block Solutions, and the expansion of production capacity across the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, Europe, and other regions.

SMCI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents were $4.1 billion compared with $4.2 billion at the end of the prior quarter. SMCI’s total bank debt and convertible notes were $4.9 billion.

The company reported an operating cash outflow of $24 million during the quarter and a negative free cash flow of $45 million.

SMCI Initiates Q3 Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2026, SMCI expects net sales to be $12.3 billion. SMCI expects non-GAAP diluted EPS to be 60 cents. For fiscal 2026, SMCI raised its revenue outlook to $40 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 8.5% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Super Micro has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Super Micro has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Super Micro is part of the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry. Over the past month, Sandisk Corporation (SNDK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Sandisk Corporation reported revenues of $3.03 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 0%. EPS of $6.20 for the same period compares with $0.00 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Sandisk Corporation is expected to post earnings of $7.79 per share, indicating a change of +2696.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Sandisk Corporation. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

