Super Micro shares jump as AI-bet gears up for S&P 500 entry

March 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Super Micro Computer SMCI.Ojumped 14% on Monday after the artificial-intelligence server maker was set to join the S&P 500 index .SPX, highlighting the growing dominance of AI stocks in Wall Street's benchmark index.

The San Jose, California-based firm is among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI frenzy on Wall Street.

Its shares have climbed 1,000% since the end of 2022, including a more than three-fold jump in 2024, taking its market value to $50.6 billion.

As part of the quarterly rebalance of the most widely followed stocks index, Super Micro and Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N will join the S&P 500 on Monday, March 18, replacing Whirlpool Corp WHR.N and Zion Bancorp ZION.O.

Deckers Outdoor shares gained 5.4% and Zion Bancorp slipped 2.2%.

Super Micro and Deckers Outdoor will benefit from readjustments at popular index funds that track the S&P 500 and have assets of about $7.8 trillion, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

About $30.1 billion in rebalance trading will take place before March 18, Silverblatt estimated.

Money managers are on the hunt for other companies that are capitalizing on the AI boom after bellwether Nvidia's NVDA.O stunning stock rally recently made it the third most valuable U.S. company.

In late January, Super Micro delivered blowout quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast significantly ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The stock was last trading at $1,034.76, inching towards its all-time high of $1,077.87 hit on Feb. 16.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

