Super Micro options imply 8.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Super Micro is normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.3%, or $2.16, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.2%.
