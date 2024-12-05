Super Micro options imply 6.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Super Micro is normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.2%, or $2.59, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.1%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMCI:
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
- Notable open interest changes for December 4th
- 3 Key Reasons to Steer Clear of Dell After Its Earnings Pullback
- With Fraud Allegations Cleared, Is Super Micro Computer Stock (SMCI) a Buy?
- Supermicro committee findings positive ‘on a variety of fronts,’ says Wedbush
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.