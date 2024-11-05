Super Micro options imply 21.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Super Micro is normal with calls leading puts 6:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 21.8%, or $5.72, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.2%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMCI:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 05, 2024
- VOO ETF Update, 11/5/2024
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Moving Orders Away from Super Micro Computer
- Supermicro price target lowered to $32 from $62 at Wedbush
- Notable open interest changes for November 4th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.