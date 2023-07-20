Super Micro Lifts Q4 Earnings, Sales Outlook, Above Street View

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), an IT solutions provider, Thursday announced a raised fourth-quarter earnings and revenue outlook. The current figures come above analysts' expectations.

According to its preliminary figures, the company now expects to post earnings per share of $3.25 - $3.35, higher than its previous guidance range of $2.13 - $2.65.

Excluding items, Supermicro now projects earnings per share of $3.35 - $3.45, compared with the previous forecast of $2.21 - $2.71. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to post earnings of $2.45 per share.

The company now anticipates sales in a range of $2.15 - $2.18 billion, higher than its previous outlook of $1.7 - $1.9 billion and analysts' view of $1.8 billion.

