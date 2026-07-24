Super Micro Just Reported $60 Billion of New Orders -- Here's Why Smart Investors Should Buy Dell Stock Now

Key Points

Super Micro Computer received $60 billion of new orders during its fiscal fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Super Micro told investors that gross margin is expected to be double what management previously guided for.

Strong demand for Super Micro's AI server solutions is a good sign for Dell Technologies.

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Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently issued a preliminary financial update for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (period ended June 30). The results painted a mixed picture, with revenue expected to come in near the low end of guidance.

Nevertheless, two other metrics -- a sharply higher gross margin and a record backlog in excess of $60 billion -- stand out as encouraging signals for the broader artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market and, specifically, for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). Read on to learn why.

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Why is Super Micro Computer important for AI infrastructure?

Super Micro designs high-performance servers, storage systems, and rack-scale solutions optimized for AI data centers. The company is a major player in AI infrastructure as its platforms incorporate the latest GPU architectures, advanced liquid cooling, and high-density configurations. These systems help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale the massive compute clusters required for AI model training and inference. Super Micro competes with other server and systems vendors, most notably Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo.

Why do Super Micro's gross margin and backlog matter?

Super Micro's preliminary results show an estimated gross margin between 15% and 17%, well above the company's prior guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%. Management attributed the rising profitability to a more favorable customer and product mix. The margin expansion signals that AI server demand is beginning to support stronger pricing and profitability, reflecting a shift toward higher-value configurations as opposed to lower-margin build-outs.

At the same time, Super Micro reported a record backlog with $60 billion in new orders during the fourth quarter alone. The enormous order intake points to sustained capital expenditures (capex) by hyperscalers accelerating their data center footprints. Far from a one-off surge, the data suggests the AI infrastructure boom remains robust, with big tech continuing to commit meaningful balance sheet resources well into the future.

Why Dell is an overlooked winner from Super Micro's growth

Super Micro's growth highlights Dell as a key beneficiary of the same industry trends. Dell offers a far broader portfolio compared to Super Micro -- encompassing servers, storage, networking, PCs, software, and support services. While Super Micro excels in specialized AI server deployments, some customers prefer Dell's integrated solutions and ability to deliver a complete IT stack.

The strong underlying demand confirmed by Super Micro's results validates that AI infrastructure spending is accelerating. Smart investors understand that this creates a spillover opportunity for Dell in segments where it holds competitive advantages. This includes broader enterprise deployments, networking and storage, and situations where customers rely on multiple suppliers.

As Super Micro captures certain pockets of the AI server market, Dell's diversified portfolio is positioned to win incremental business that falls outside SMCI's narrower expertise. Ultimately, Super Micro's improving profitability and massive backlog help confirm the durability of the AI infrastructure supercycle. Dell is positioned to convert Super Micro's momentum into its own market-share gains as it rides the same secular tailwinds but with greater breadth.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.