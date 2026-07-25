Super Micro Just Delivered Fantastic News to Nvidia Investors

Key Points

Super Micro expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in at the lower end of its previously issued guidance.

While revenue growth is modest, Super Micro reported higher-than-expected profit margins and record backlog.

Super Micro's improving profitability and growing order book represent strong tailwinds for Nvidia's GPU portfolio.

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Over the last couple of years, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has dealt with some notable headwinds that have affected perceptions around the company. Specifically, Super Micro delayed filing its annual report due to internal reviews of its accounting practices, and was also at the center of alleged export control violations.

These events created a cloud of scrutiny around governance and operational reliability, even as the business rode broader tailwinds fueled by rising artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending from big tech. Super Micro's preliminary fourth-quarter 2026 update points to meaningful progress underscored by stronger profitability metrics and exceptional order momentum.

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Let's explore how the company's turnaround acts as a subtle catalyst for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and break down why smart investors should care.

What does Super Micro Computer do?

Super Micro designs, builds, and sells high-performance servers, storage solutions, and networking equipment for AI data centers. Its systems are a critical layer of the physical infrastructure needed to train and deploy AI models.

The company works closely with Nvidia by integrating the chipmaker's graphics processing units (GPUs) into server platforms and rack-scale solutions. This relationship involves joint co-engineering efforts around power delivery, thermal management, and liquid cooling to support the computational demands of next-generation AI workloads.

By producing turnkey hardware that combines Nvidia's accelerators with its own server architecture, Super Micro helps hyperscalers accelerate deployment timelines and reduces the complexity of building out massive AI clusters.

Analyzing Super Micro's Q4 preliminary results

According to the company's preliminary update for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (period ended June 30), Super Micro estimates that its revenue will be near the low end of its previous guidance of between $11 billion and $12.5 billion. While revenue growth may not be as robust as investors would like, management highlighted that gross margin is expected to land between 15% and 17% -- nearly double the guided range of 8.2% to 8.4%.

The biggest surprise from the preliminary results was Super Micro's backlog disclosure. The company reports that it received more than $60 billion of new orders during Q4 alone. The company's margin expansion demonstrates improving operational discipline and the ability to capture higher-value business. Moreover, Super Micro's record backlog provides the company with multi-quarter revenue visibility and underscores sustained customer commitments amid an accelerating AI infrastructure build-out.

How does Super Micro's growth affect Nvidia?

Smart investors understand that Super Micro's momentum is a powerful tailwind for Nvidia. As a leading systems integrator, Super Micro incorporates large volumes of Nvidia GPUs into its servers and racks. This means that when Super Micro reports surging orders, it directly reflects strong demand for AI compute.

In turn, this drives higher sell-through of Nvidia's hardware -- creating a cycle that validates the scale of AI adoption and supports Nvidia's own revenue growth and pricing power.

Lastly, a strong performance from Super Micro signals that the broader AI infrastructure environment remains in expansion mode -- reducing concerns about demand digestion and reinforcing Nvidia's central role as an essential enabler of this growth.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.