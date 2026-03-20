Super Micro Has Now Faced SEC Probes, Accounting Scandals, and Smuggling Charges -- Can This AI Stock Survive in 2026?

Key Points

Super Micro Computer stock plunged today after three people with ties to the company were charged with illegally exporting AI chips and servers to China.

This isn't the first time the company has been at the center of controversy.

10 stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer ›

Where there's smoke, there's fire -- Ancient proverb.

The year has started off on a sour note for server specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly called Supermicro. The company makes rack-scale servers packed with high-end artificial intelligence (AI) chips to accelerate AI processing. However, Supermicro is making headlines for another reason today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, alleging that three people with ties to Supermicro smuggled AI-centric servers to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The indictment charged that Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, Ruei-Tsang "Steven" Chang, and Ting-Wei "Willy" Sun engaged in a conspiracy to use false documents and staged "dummy" servers to illegally ship billions of dollars' worth of servers and graphics processing units (GPUs) to China.

In a statement, Supermicro noted that the company has not been named as a defendant. It also confirmed that Liaw is a co-founder, senior vice president of business development, and a member of the company's board of directors. Chang was a sales manager in Taiwan, and Sun was a contractor. Supermicro said that Liaw and Chang had been placed on administrative leave and the company had terminated its relationship with Sun.

Perhaps most troubling is the fact that this isn't Liaw's first rodeo. The co-founder resigned from Supermicro in 2018 under a dark cloud amid a prior accounting scandal that resulted in the company restating its 2015, 2016, and 2017 financial statements and led to a $17.5 million fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Liaw returned to Supermicro in 2021 as a consultant, was named a senior vice president in 2022, and rejoined the board of directors in late 2023, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Second verse, same as the first...

Unfortunately, Supermicro has a long track record of getting caught up in scandal:

Now-defunct short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a scathing short report in late 2024 that alleged, among other things, that Supermicro's financials were rife with accounting irregularities, that the company neglected to disclose related-party transactions, and that it had violated U.S. export bans.

The following day, Supermicro announced it would be late in filing its annual 10-K with the SEC, saying it needed more time to review its internal controls over financial reporting -- the process by which it ensures the company is complying with accounting rules and regulations.

Several weeks later, reports surfaced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating the company. The investigation was prompted by allegations of accounting impropriety made by a whistleblower.

Supermicro received a letter of noncompliance from the Nasdaq exchange, which could result in delisting, though the company eventually filed its delayed reports and maintained its listing.

exchange, which could result in delisting, though the company eventually filed its delayed reports and maintained its listing. Supermicro disclosed that its auditor, Ernst & Young -- one of the world's most prestigious accounting firms -- had resigned in the midst of the company's audit. The auditors cited issues with internal controls over financial reporting.

This latest scandal has all the earmarks of history repeating itself. As a former Supermicro shareholder, I find these recent allegations disappointing but not surprising. Rehiring a former employee (or co-founder) who was allegedly involved in a prior accounting scandal reeks of incredibly poor judgment, which is why I'm no longer a shareholder.

The stock may survive 2026, but I'd respectfully submit there are many more profitable investing options with far less drama than Supermicro.

Should you buy stock in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $494,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,094,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.