Super Micro Computer's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $267,432, and 16 are calls, amounting to $786,610.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $365.0 to $800.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Super Micro Computer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Super Micro Computer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $365.0 to $800.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $38.8 $37.4 $38.8 $390.00 $155.3K 76 15 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $12.4 $11.7 $12.2 $405.00 $122.0K 143 129 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $110.7 $108.2 $109.2 $480.00 $109.2K 350 17 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $16.4 $16.0 $16.16 $395.00 $64.6K 210 175 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $20.3 $20.1 $20.3 $385.00 $48.7K 128 155

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 923,186, with SMCI's price up by 1.57%, positioned at $392.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $492.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $438. An analyst from CFRA downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $454. An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $693. In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $500. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $375.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

