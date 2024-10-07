Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity For October 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $236,915, and 10 were calls, valued at $438,416.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $53.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $53.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.9 $50.00 $80.7K 9.7K 650 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $3.0 $2.5 $2.8 $41.50 $72.8K 741 0 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.35 $1.25 $1.35 $42.00 $67.3K 6.3K 1.2K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.0 $10.7 $10.82 $42.00 $54.1K 514 55 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.9 $31.9 $32.26 $12.00 $51.6K 6.2K 40

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 4,827,701, with SMCI's price up by 2.3%, positioned at $42.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $523.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $42. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $450. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $600. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $1000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

