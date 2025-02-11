Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity For February 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 106 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,704,449, and 81 are calls, for a total amount of $5,870,049.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $175.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 6527.44, with a total volume reaching 295,027.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $80.00 $370.5K 3.9K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $40.00 $280.0K 12.7K 1.9K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $32.00 $205.0K 787 508 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.2 $38.1 $38.1 $3.00 $190.5K 272 102 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $45.00 $173.4K 4.9K 1.2K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Currently trading with a volume of 75,324,463, the SMCI's price is down by -6.62%, now at $39.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

