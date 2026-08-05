Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was down 4.32% at $30.32. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 20.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 11, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 65.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11 billion, up 91.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $39.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.27% and +79.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.78% higher. Super Micro Computer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Super Micro Computer is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.23.

Investors should also note that SMCI has a PEG ratio of 0.33 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computer- Storage Devices stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 24, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.