Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $76.27, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 235.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 50.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.77 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.92% and +31.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.1% higher. Super Micro Computer is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Super Micro Computer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.45, which means Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

