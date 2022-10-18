Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $55.36, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Super Micro Computer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 279.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, up 51.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.75 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion, which would represent changes of +37.17% and +21.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.26% higher. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Super Micro Computer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.2.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.