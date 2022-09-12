Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $66.66, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had gained 2.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Super Micro Computer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 279.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.57 billion, up 52.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion, which would represent changes of +32.74% and +19.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.2, so we one might conclude that Super Micro Computer is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



