Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $104.68, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 19.34% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Super Micro Computer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 30.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.47 billion, up 8.45% from the year-ago period.

SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.68 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.03% and +30.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Super Micro Computer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.