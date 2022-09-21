Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $55.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 17.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 279.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, up 52.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion, which would represent changes of +32.74% and +19.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.11.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

