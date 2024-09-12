Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the latest trading day at $442.30, indicating a -0.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The server technology company's stock has dropped by 22.82% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Super Micro Computer will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $7.45, marking a 117.2% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.52 billion, reflecting a 207.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.50 per share and revenue of $28.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.65% and +87.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Super Micro Computer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.3.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

