Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $52.36, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 11.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.55 billion, indicating a 6.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.6 per share and a revenue of $33.55 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.21% and +52.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% higher within the past month. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.99 for its industry.

Investors should also note that SMCI has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer- Storage Devices industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.