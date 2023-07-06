Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Price Target Increased by 60.63% to 226.10

The average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been revised to 226.10 / share. This is an increase of 60.63% from the prior estimate of 140.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 341.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.33% from the latest reported closing price of 255.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 15.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.39%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 47,110K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 3,967K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 1,492K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 45.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,441K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 37.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 24.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 28.25% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

